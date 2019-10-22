Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance

The reality dance show Nach Baliye 9 is in the headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. TV Actress Shraddha Arya, who performs with Alam Makkar, reportedly complained that judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were not paying attention to their performance and were causing disturbance doing her performance.

According to a report in The Times Of India, this happened when Shraddha and Alam Makkar were performing on the song 'Pardesiya'. Raveena and Ahmed were in a conversation among themselves and this is what irked Shraddha and she lost her concentration.

Judge Raveena got furious at these claims and told Shraddha that she should not blame the judges, adding that she would start deducting marks if she finds contestants getting distracted. Later the dance couple also came know that they were among the top couples to win the Nach Baliye finale.

Earlier, Shraddha and Alam had made the headlines when they got engaged on the sets of the show last month. Janardhan Pandit, an astrologer was called on the show and he predicted that the two would get married in the next two years and will live a happy married life. "Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child," Pandit said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.