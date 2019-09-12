Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan

Where there is a reality show, there is bound to be arguments and drama. The one thing that television has revealed to audiences over the years is that the on-screen and off-screen feuds are very different.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is the lastest person to get into a feud on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Considering that the theme of the season is former partners, one might think Urvashi had a feud with her dance partner and ex Anuj Sachdeva. However, that is not the case. In fact, the two are on the same page regarding the feud.

Urvashi and Anuj made their return to Nach Baliye in the wild card round and apparently got into an argument with judge Ahmed Khan immediately after. A source close to Urvashi spoke to Spotboye and said, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show. She said she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that’s the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away."

For her fans, this does not come as a surprise. Following their exit from the show, Urvashi had claimed that the judges were unfair and that they were partial towards certain couples. Anuj had also talked about the judges being unfair. In an interview with HT, he had said, "At least I should have been told about what was lacking in my performance. I don’t even know why I got fewer marks. Not even a single comment was made. We were at the bottom since day one but never got the opportunity to analyze the comments and realize what was wrong so that we could improve.

Looks like the competition for Urvashi and Anuj is going to get more interesting soon. Whether it falls in their favour or for judge Ahmed Khan, only time will tell.

