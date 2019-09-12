Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva had been eliminated from the show but will be returning in the wildcard round.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
Image courtesy: Urvashi Dholakia/ Instagram
Loading...

Where there is a reality show, there is bound to be arguments and drama. The one thing that television has revealed to audiences over the years is that the on-screen and off-screen feuds are very different.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is the lastest person to get into a feud on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. Considering that the theme of the season is former partners, one might think Urvashi had a feud with her dance partner and ex Anuj Sachdeva. However, that is not the case. In fact, the two are on the same page regarding the feud.

Urvashi and Anuj made their return to  Nach Baliye in the wild card round and apparently got into an argument with judge Ahmed Khan immediately after. A source close to Urvashi spoke to Spotboye and said, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show. She said she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that’s the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away."

For her fans, this does not come as a surprise. Following their exit from the show, Urvashi had claimed that the judges were unfair and that they were partial towards certain couples. Anuj had also talked about the judges being unfair. In an interview with HT, he had said, "At least I should have been told about what was lacking in my performance. I don’t even know why I got fewer marks. Not even a single comment was made. We were at the bottom since day one but never got the opportunity to analyze the comments and realize what was wrong so that we could improve.

Looks like the competition for Urvashi and Anuj is going to get more interesting soon. Whether it falls in their favour or for judge Ahmed Khan, only time will tell.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram