Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in War. The actor is currently busy promoting the film. He has been appearing on several shows and events to promote War, and was on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 recently.

On the show, Hrithik brought to life one of his most memorable roles. He re-enacted the role of Rohit Mehra from Koi Mil Gaya after 16 years.

In an upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9, which is themed costume drama, we will see special acts put up by all the participating couples. Participants and real life husband and wife Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will also be seen in a heartwarming act. In the act, Yuvika will don the look of Priyanka Chopra as Jhilmil from the movie Barfi.

We have loved and applauded Priyanka's performance as Jhilmil in the film, but this time, Hrithik seemed to be impressed to see Yuvika in this avatar. He said, "I, too, had played such a character of a special child, Rohit Mehra, in the movie Koi Mil Gaya. I understand that these kids are bullied and not treated well but all they need is love. I can relate to this character that you have played."

After putting up the act, Yuvika requested Hrithik to come on stage so that they could both play their characters together; Yuvika as Jhilmil and Hrithik as Rohit Mehra. And the two shared a sweet conversation as Jhilmil and Rohit that left everyone seated in the audience gallery in awe!

