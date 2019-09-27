Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life

It was confirmed by Nach Baliye 9 contestant Muskaan Kataria on Thursday that she and Faisal Khan have broken up and are not together anymore.

Amidst her statements, there were reports also doing rounds that after the couple dropped out from the reality show following Faisal's injury, the Chandragupta Maurya actor was cheating on Muskaan and that was reason behind their fallout.

There were also speculation that the duo were having trouble in their relationship before participation in the show and that they had faked their relationship.

However, now Faisal has broken his silence in the matter. He told Bombay Times (via), "It is true that we were having a lot of fights before 'Nach Baliye', but we hadn’t split then. I wanted to give our relationship a second chance. I was told that reality shows serve as a great platform to know each other better and resolve differences because of the amount of time a couple gets to spend together. But she would fight with me over petty things and I would often be upset about our increasing quarrels."

Faisal even called his relationship with Muskaan a ‘huge’ mistake. He added, “I feel she was with me for the limelight. She has been the biggest mistake of my life. I don’t want to date anyone and I am scared of falling in love again. I have learnt that one must know the person thoroughly before getting into a serious relationship. I think I fell in love with the wrong person.”

