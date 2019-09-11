Faisal Khan, who won hearts as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9, has gone bald post surgery.

After suffering an injury, Faisal, who participated in the popular dance reality show with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, had to bid adieu to the show. While shooting for Chandragupta Maurya, the dancer-actor severely injured himself, following which, he had to undergo a surgery.

The doctors advised Faisal to take a break from dancing and Muskaan had to perform alone in a recent performance. Finally, due to medical reasons, the couple had to quit the reality show.

Now, post surgery, Faisal has changed his look and even wrote a strong comeback note on Instagram. Sharing a pic of his new, bald look, Faisal wrote on Instagram, "I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a Survivor, I am a Warrior."

Check out his post here:

About his injury, Faisal had earlier written on Instagram that he would no longer be participating in Nach Baliye 9.

In an Instagram post, which he shared from a hospital, Faisal wrote, "I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!"

