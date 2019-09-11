Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery, Goes Bald and Says 'I'm a Warrior'
Faisal Khan and girlfriend Muskaan Kataria had to quit 'Nach Baliye 9' after the former injured himself while shooting.
Image of Faisal Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Faisal Khan, who won hearts as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9, has gone bald post surgery.
After suffering an injury, Faisal, who participated in the popular dance reality show with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, had to bid adieu to the show. While shooting for Chandragupta Maurya, the dancer-actor severely injured himself, following which, he had to undergo a surgery.
The doctors advised Faisal to take a break from dancing and Muskaan had to perform alone in a recent performance. Finally, due to medical reasons, the couple had to quit the reality show.
Now, post surgery, Faisal has changed his look and even wrote a strong comeback note on Instagram. Sharing a pic of his new, bald look, Faisal wrote on Instagram, "I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a Survivor, I am a Warrior."
Check out his post here:
About his injury, Faisal had earlier written on Instagram that he would no longer be participating in Nach Baliye 9.
In an Instagram post, which he shared from a hospital, Faisal wrote, "I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!"
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult! The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me. We take the smallest things for granted and really don’t know what tomorrow holds for us. The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how! As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance! Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life! Keep us in your prayers 🙏
