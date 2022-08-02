Nach Baliye Season 10 Postponed Again? Show Likely To Go On Air Next Year Now

Celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 10, which was expected to air in mid-October, has now been postponed. It will now be out in January or February next year, as per a recent Telly Chakkar report. However, no official announcement has been made yet. The 9th season of the show was aired in 2019, from July 19 to November 3, and won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Earlier, the news agency IANS reported that the reality show will begin in mid-October, and may witness actress Karisma Kapoor, choreographers Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant on the hot seats of judges. However, if the recent reports are to be believed, fans will have to wait till January 2023 to watch the show.

The report added that Salman Khan is all geared up to back the upcoming season of the reality show, just like he produced the last season, which was judged by actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

It was also being said that Krushna Abhishek will be hosting Nach Baliye 10 along with his wife Kashmera Shah. However, earlier today Kashmera reacted to the reports and said, “Krushna and I never had any meetings with the makers. I was really surprised to read this. On a positive note, we will always love to host the show” as quoted by Koimoi.com.

Earlier it was also reported that the makers of Nach Baliye are planning to change the concept of the show this season. While the reality show has garnered much love for bringing celebrity couples to dance on one platform, fans might not see couples grooving together this year, but celebrities dancing with their fans. “The script of the show has been written and approved after a month-long discussion between the channel and production. This time, the makers will bring Jodi of a celebrity face along with their fans and they will contest the dance competition. Last year the concept was of ex-couples,” a source cited by IANS had said.

“After auditions, the selected fans will be locked up and will be given a major task by the celebrities, and the one who proves themselves the biggest fan will share the dance floor,” the source further added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here