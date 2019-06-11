Take the pledge to vote

Nach Baliye Season 9 Promo Out, Salman Khan is the Producer

Star Plus recently released a promo clip of Salman Khan-produced 'Nach Baliye' season 9 on social media.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
Nach Baliye Season 9 Promo Out, Salman Khan is the Producer
Image of Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram and a screenshot from 'Nach Baliye S9' promo
The first teaser promo of Salman Khan-produced dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 has been released by Star Plus. The one-minute-long clip does not really introduce us to any of the couples that will feature in the upcoming outing but gives us a glimpse into the format of the show, which is based on real-life couples' journey to get crowned as the best dancing jodi in show business.

The speculation that Salman's banner will produce NB season 9 kept people's attention hooked onto any announcements related to the show. However, it initially hit a roadblock and was apparently put on the backburner by the channel heads, says bollywoodlife.com. Now the promo has confirmed the release of the show in the coming time and considering that it has already spent time in development and development, Nach Baliye will be rolled out sooner than later.

Star Plus released the promo on social media and wrote, "Guess what's the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more! #New #NewPromo #NewPost #DanceShow #Dance (sic)." Check out the promo of Nach Baliye 9 here:



Salman recently teased his fans with a new project that he is a part of. He even shared a boomerang video of himself from what appears to be a TV set.

View this post on Instagram

Something new is coming up

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



There are reports that ex-couples like Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic will participate in the dance reality show, which will be a first. Meanwhile, other couples like Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Melvin Louis-Sana Khan have apparently given a nod to the show, reports bollywoodlife.com.

