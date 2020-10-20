Nach Meri Rani Song: Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi Dance up a Storm in Sci-fi Setup

After a lot of teaser videos and build-up, Guru Randhawa's new song Nach Meri Rani featuring Nora Fatehi is finally out. The song shows Guru working in a lab as a robot comes to life as Nora and the two start dancing and singing. The setup is futuristic, and so is Nora's black costume and silver costumes and straight purple hair.

The cutting edge, futuristic music video has been conceptualized and created by team Retrophilis and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The song has been composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. A state of the art gaming platform has been explored for the first time in an end to end production.

"#NaachMeriRani is finally out now on YouTube! Congratulations to everyone involved in the making. And fans, keep the love coming and tune in now," Guru posted on Instagram.

Take a look at the song here:

The various looks being sported by Nora have already been making headlines in fashion webzines. The song shows Nora doing what she does best - busting some moves which will soon be trending all over social media. The song is a peppy one too, looks like Guru Randhawa has another hit on his hands.