CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Nadav Lapid Attacks The Kashmir Files Again, Calls It 'Crude, Manipulative and Violent'
1-MIN READ

Nadav Lapid Attacks The Kashmir Files Again, Calls It 'Crude, Manipulative and Violent'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 19:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Nadav Lapid had called The Kashmir Files 'Vulgar' at IFFI 2022 closing ceremony.

Nadav Lapid had called The Kashmir Files 'Vulgar' at IFFI 2022 closing ceremony.

Nadav Lapid has also alleged that The Kashmir Files was 'pushed into the official competition' due to political pressure.

Two days after calling The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’, IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has now said that he stands by his comments. In a recent interview with the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, the filmmaker shared that he knows how to recognise propaganda disguised as a movie”. He also alleged that the film was ‘pushed’ into the film festival due to political pressure. Here’s what all Lapid said:

Nadav Lapid’s Fresh Attack On The Kashmir Files

During the interview, the jury head went on to call Vivek Agnihotri’s movie “crude, manipulative and violent” as quoted by Indian Express. “Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative and violent propaganda film,” Lapid said and explained that it was his ‘duty’ to express his views about the film as the head of the jury.

“The truth is that I also couldn’t help but imagine a similar situation that might happen one day soon in Israel, and I would be happy that in such a situation the head of a foreign jury would be willing to say things as he sees them. In a way, I felt it was my duty to the place that invited me,” he added.

RELATED NEWS

Nadav Lapid Alleges Vivek Agnihotri Movie Was ‘Pushed’ Into IFFI

Nadav Lapid also alleged that Vivek Agnihotri’s movie was also ‘pushed into the official competition’ due to political pressure. “We learned that the film was pushed into the official competition of the festival due to political pressure… I feel as a foreigner who arrives there, you have an obligation to say the things that the people who live there may have a harder time saying," he said.

The filmmaker further defended his comment and questioned what else would one expect him to talk about on such a platform. “In such contexts I don’t believe in secrets and whispers. If you stand on stage and are asked to speak, what will you talk about? Only about the beaches you saw and the food you ate?” he added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 30, 2022, 19:13 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 19:45 IST