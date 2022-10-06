Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna Set in Kannur’s Socio-Political Backdrop; Know More

Actors Dhyaan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese will be seen headlining the upcoming movie titled Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna. Debutants Unni Vellora and Vijesh Panathur have written and directed the movie. The title poster of the film was unveiled by Mohanlal on his Facebook page. “Unveiling the title poster of Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese, directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora and produced by Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali. My best wishes to the team!” read the caption accompanying the poster.

The movie will present the audience with an interesting love story through the social and political viewpoints of Kannur. Newcomers Athira, Amy and Parvana will be seen opposite Dhyaan Sreenivasan in lead roles.

The movie will also feature many new faces, apart from Aju and Dhyaan, such as Nawaz Vallikunnu, and Manoj K.U. (Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam fame) and Bhanu Payyannoor. The music will be composed by Arun Muralidharan and the lyrics will be given by Manu Manjit.

The cinematography will be helmed by Faisal Ali and the editing department will be led by Ratil Radhakrishnan. Ajayan Mangat is the Art Director, the costume and design department will be headed by Sujith Mattannur, Makeup will be helmed by Jayan Poonkulam and production management will be done by Sajeev Chandiroor. Vijesh Viswam has been roped in as the project designer. The movie is being produced by Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali under the banner of Cinematica Films.

The last leg of the shooting of this film will be wrapped in the Taliparamba and Payyanur parts of Kerala. Dhyaan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese have also worked together earlier in several films, including

Prakashan Parakkatte and Love Action Dram.

The official release date of the Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna is yet to be announced. However, the film is likely to be released in November 2022, according to Filmibeat.

