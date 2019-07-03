Nafisa Ali Asks for Suitable Film Roles, Says She Feels For Zaira Wasim in Heartfelt Posts on Instagram

Nafisa Ali Sodhi, former beauty queen and politician who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year, has taken to Instagram to ask for work suitable for an actress her age. The 62-year-old, known for her roles in Life In A Metro and Major Saab, wrote on Instagram that she would "like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema."

In another post on social media, the actress said that Zaira Wasim, the Dangal actress who quit films citing religion, reminds Nafisa of her younger self. "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim," Nafisa said. Zaira's exit has sparked off a huge debate in the industry, with many criticising her move as "orthodox" and "regressive".

Nafisa, who won the Miss India title in 1976, has starred in films such as Junoon (1979) with Shashi Kapoor, Major Saab with Amitabh Bachchan (1998), Bewafaa (2005, and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2010) with Dharmendra. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3.

Sharing a black-and-white portrait of herself in the first post, she wrote, "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to."

In the second post, she spoke about Zaira's sudden announcement that she is quitting the film industry because it "interfered with her religion." Nafisa wrote, "I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for her (Zaira). I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom and your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by, but if you have a choice, make sure you think and make the right choice."

Zaira's decision sparked off a huge debate with a lot of people saying that the association of religion with her decision is problematic and worrying, while others were willing to cut some slack to the 18-year-old saying that we should respect her decision.

