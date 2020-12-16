Nafisa Ali Shares How She Got 'Recluse' Lucky Ali to Perform for the Viral Video in Goa

A video of Lucky Ali singing 'O Sanam' impromptu at an open air gig in Goa went viral recently. The performance made many nostalgic as fans of the singer were overwhelmed to see the singer perform one of his most romantic songs for a live audience.

The video clip appeared on social media on Sunday when actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram to share it. She mentioned that the impromptu live gig was at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa.

Later, speaking to Times Now Digital, Nafisa narrated how she got the reclusive singer to perform in Goa. "My friend Bablu told me about this lovely place and said all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them. Lucky said, Ya, of course I encourage musicians so I want to be there... So we went there and they sang and it was a beautiful evening...

"When it all came to an end, they said, Sir please sing us a song and now Lucky said, Nafisa, you've put me in a spot. I said what did you think, you are their guru, you are the legend. If they want you to sing one song, I feel you show them how you sing. Then I just quickly put my camera on and recorded it," she recounted.

Nafisa added that the singer is aware of the video's viral status. "He says what are you doing Nafisa! I said I took one snippet of you and I posted it, so I don’t know what has happened after that," she said.

The actress has posted a number of photos with Lucky Ali on her social media handles. While she likes clicking his photos and videos, Ali often tells her, "Oh my god, what are you doing, I'm a recluse."