Nafisa Ali Sodhi Shares Throwback Video from Recovery After Peritoneal Cancer Surgery

Veteran actress-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi went down the memory lane and shared a throwback video of the time when she was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018. Remembering the tough times, the actress is happy to have defeated the deadly disease and is celebrating life. Sharing the post, the actress credited her super positive family for support and strength.

In the video, the actress is seen walking towards her hospital bed along with medical staff supporting her to take a walk post peritoneal cancer surgery.

Posting the video, the actress wrote, “It was me 2 years ago.” She commended the doctors and medical team for being supportive during the tough phase of her life. She appreciated by calling them “amazing” for always encouraging her pass the difficult time. The actress updated her fans that she is happy and celebrating life after battling life-threatening cancer with her “super positive family”.

In the year 2018, the 61-year old actress shared a heartfelt post on her daughter’s birthday and informed about the diagnosis.

She was declared cancer-free in 2019. After cancer, the actress suffered from leucoderma, a skin disorder after she noticed white patches on her skin a few months back, while she was undergoing chemotherapy. The actress was in Goa when she informed about the disease through a long post on social media.

Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 in Shashi Kapoor starrer Junoon. She played a young British girl, caught in the midst of madness, during the revolt of 1857. The film was based on Ruskin Bond's fictional novella, A Flight of Pigeons.

She was was born to a Bengali Muslim father and a Roman Catholic mother of Anglo-Indian heritage. She was raised in Kolkata. She was also India's national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974. In 1976, she won the Femina Miss India title andbecame second runner-up at the Miss International contest the same year.

