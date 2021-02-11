Nag Ashwin Building Time Machine for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration has been grabbing headlines since its inception. The team of the film is currently inviting young and fresh talent for different categories. The director of the upcoming venture, Nag Ashwin has already commenced work on the film. According totollywood.net, the makers are trying to come up with a new technology. The filmmaker has joined forces with director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao to start design on a time machine.

Prabhas will start gearing on the forthcoming multilingual science-fiction film in the second half of the year. Deepika, who has been roped in to play the female lead, will make her Telugu debut with this project. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films, the film is confirmed to feature Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role. During one of his recent interactions on social media with fans, Nag Ashwin revealed that there will be two major announcements on the project soon. He mentioned that the first of the updates will be out on January 29, while the other will be announced on February 26.

On January 29, he welcomed two important personalities, who worked with him in the blockbuster Mahanati, onboard. He revealed that Dani Sanchez- Lopez would be Director of Photography (DOP) and Mickey J Meyer would be a part of the project as music composer.

We created a world from the past in mahanati...now we create a world from the future...welcome onboard guys 🙏 https://t.co/ksamrO5B3v— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Prabhas starrer Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel completed the first schedule of shooting in Hyderabad. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the leading lady for the movie. Tipped to be an action saga, the film will be dubbed and released in Hindi. Prabhas is also busy wrapping up the upcoming period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. The actor has also commenced work on the forthcoming magnum opus Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. This project also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the antagonist. Keerthy Suresh is reportedly signed to play the leading lady.