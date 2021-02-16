Nag Ashwin on Casting Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan: It's a Dream Combination

Director Nag Ashwin has got Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone on board his upcoming, big budget, sci-fi film with Prabhas in the lead. The highly anticipated movie is currently in pre-production stage and Nag said that the cast is a dream combination for him. It is slated to release in 2022.

While talking about the upcoming project, Nag confirmed that there's a lot of pre-production going on for the film currently. On getting to cast Deepika and Prabhas with Big B, he said, "It is definitely a dream combination. I like the cast but it is about the story. At the end of the day, these three people doing these three roles in the movie is exciting for me than just the actors." He added, "My movie will shatter all records of imagination."

The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as Mahanati, Agni Parvatam and Indra.

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films Aarakshan and Piku.

Nag was most recently part of anthology Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in Telugu. It releases on Netflix on February 19.