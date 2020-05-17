Nag Ashwin Suggests Serving Liquor in Movie Theaters to Increase Footfalls, Twitter Disagrees

Young and promising Telugu film director Nag Ashwin recently shared his views on movie exhibition and suggested that theaters should start serving liquor in order to revive themselves and increase footfalls in the post-coronavirus world.

Taking to Twitter, Nag Ashwin wrote, "Once in a talk with Suresh babu garu and rana, it came up what if theaters get license to serve beer/breezer/wine, like in other countries... could it increase footfalls (sic)."

"Could it save the theater business (which does need saving)... what do you think?" he added.

"Good idea, bad idea?" the director asked fellow netizens.

Nag Ashwin's views did not go down well with many on social media as they told him that theaters are a place where people visit with their families and that serving alcohol could increase chances of nuisance and instances of trouble making.

Nag Ashwin later agreed with people as he wrote, "So true...it will keep the family audience away...can be an option at few multiplexes maybe, but not a solution...wat do u think theaters need to do to get ppl back? to increase audience...will you come back as soon as theaters open or wait & watch for a few weeks before going (sic)?"

On the movies front, Nag Ashwin is helming Prabhas 21 next, which is said to be a sci-fi drama.

