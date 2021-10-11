Naga Babu Resigns From MAA Membership After Vishnu Manchu Wins Presidency

Telugu veteran actor Nagendra Babu, popularly called Naga Babu, on Sunday night, resigned from the primary membership of the Movies Artistes Association (MAA). The decision came right after actor Vishnu Manchu won the presidency of MAA by defeating Prakash Raj in a closely fought election. The MAA is the apex body of the Telugu film industry. Naga Babu was supporting Prakash Raj’s bid for the association’s presidency, but as soon as the results were announced, the 59-year-old decided to cut ties with MAA altogether.

Naga Babu announced his decision to quit MAA on Twitter. “Movie Artists Association - MAA is filled with narrow mindedness and regional feelings. I don’t want to continue within this association and I am submitting my resignation from my primary membership of MAA,” he said in his tweet which was written in Telugu.

Naga Babu further said that he will send in his resignation letter to MAA within 48 hours. The 59-year-old also underlined that he had thought through his decision and wasn’t influenced by anyone.

Just a day before the election, Naga Babu launched a scathing attack on Vishnu Manchu and backed Prakash Raj. He said that Vishnu was not aware of the “big picture”, and does not have the characteristics that Prakash has.

“If a test in Telugu is conducted for both Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj, Vishnu would not get even the passing marks. Vishnu called Prakash Raj an outsider, but he should first learn the Telugu language,” the 59-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Vishnu was declared the new president of MAA late Sunday night. The 39-year-old got emotional after his win and hugged Prakash Raj, who was standing next to him when the results were announced. Prakash also congratulated Vishnu and stood there while the actor delivered his victory speech.

