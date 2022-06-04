Naga Babu Says Chiranjeevi Has No Plan To Rejoin Politics

Tollywood actor Konidela Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Naga Babu, visited Vizianagaram on June 3 and met with Jana Sena Party leaders and supporters. The actor turned politician contested 2019 general elections from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency as a candidate of Jana Sena Party, founded by film star Pawan Kalyan. Naga Babu stated on this occasion that his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi, is passionate about movies and is content with it for the time being.

Chiranjeevi is busy with his films and contributions to the film industry, and he has no desire to return to active politics, according to Naga Babu.

Chiranjeevi is unlikely to join the Jana sena party, according to Naga Babu, who also indicated that the Jana sena will always have his backing though even if he is not actively involved.

“JSP always has the moral support of Chiranjeevi. However, Chiranjeevi is not in a position to enter politics,” he said.

In response to a query about Jana Sena party’s alliances with other political parties, Naga Babu said that the decision will be made by party president Pawan Kalyan.

He also stated that JSP is prepared for elections, regardless when they take place. He claimed that YSR Congress Party leaders are aware of the doom that awaits them in the future, which is why they are holding door-to-door campaigns. Naga Babu further stated that anyone who does not support JSP cannot be considered a Megastar fan.

Nagababu claimed that numerous political leaders had robbed North Andhra’s wealth in the past, but Jana Sena will take Vizianagaram on a path of advancement and development. He claimed that all political parties, including the YSRCP, had ignored North Andhra, and they were exploiting the region rather than developing it.

Pawan Kalyan formed the Jana Sena party in 2014 after his brother Chiranjeevi merged his Praja Rajyam Party with Congress. Chiranjeevi, however, has stayed away from active politics since the 2014 general elections. His tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2018.

