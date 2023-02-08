Telugu Producer-actor Naga Babu Konidela and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma have one character trait in common. They don’t feel apprehensive about sharing their opinions on the topics prevalent in society. Recently, Naga came down heavily on the viewers, who feel that people are negatively influenced by the violent sequences shown in films. He shared a post on Twitter, writing that people should stop assuming that films can alter the behaviour of an individual. According to the Geetha Govindam producer, films are just meant for entertainment and not for preaching values. He completed the post by saying that producers are only concerned with the good business done by a film. The post was shared on Twitter on February 6.

సినిమాల్లో చూపించే voilence వల్ల జనాలు చెడిపోతారు అనుకుంటే ,మరి సినిమాల్లో చూపించే మంచి వల్ల జనాలు బాగుపడాలి కదా .as a film maker గా ఒకటి నిజం ,సినిమాలు entertainment కోసమే ,జనాన్ని బాగు చెయ్యటం కోసమో చెడగొట్టాడని కోసమో తేసేంత గొప్పవాళ్ళు లేరిక్కడ .its జస్ట్ ఆ business .— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) February 7, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma found these opinions perfect and retweeted them with the caption, “Perfectly correct ”.

Perfectly correct 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/2WpwuXGl54— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 7, 2023

Some agreed with the opinions shared by Naga Babu, while others did not. A social media user wrote, “Disagree with you both. You both are in this celebrity status due to cinema which means cinema changed your life. Viewer consumes the content that they are attracted to in the movie, they carry it into their lifes too without that no fanbase exist. Not many are intelect like you.”

Dis agree with you both. You both are in this celeberity status due to cinema which means cinema changed your life.Viewer consume the content that they are attracked in the movie, they carry it into thier lifes tooo without tht no fanbase exist.Not many are intelect like you.— Phanikumar (@phaniv2) February 7, 2023

Naga Babu has recently dominated headlines for his upcoming game show HIT, backed by Rudra Productions and Infinitum Media. Going by the promo, social media users have got a rough idea about this show, where prominent celebrities have been roped in to fulfil different tasks. This show was a major source of excitement for Sudigali Sudheer’s followers, who were elated on seeing him in the promo. Sudheer’s calibre at comedy has been witnessed in popular comedy-based shows like Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth. His skits have been a source of great amusement for the audience and they feel that he will be able to enact them again perfectly in HIT as well.

RGV’s last directorial venture was the film Dangerous. The story revolves around two women, who fight to protect their love story.

