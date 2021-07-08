Naga Chaitanya All Set for Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot in Ladakh?

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, who is popularly know as Chay Akkineni, has his name linked to Bollywood super star Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha. The film has been in news for a long time now as it is a Hindi remake of multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump. The American movie from 1994 starred Tom Hanks in the lead. It is being said that Naga Chaitanya will be playing an important role in the film.

As per Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi was also attached to the Aamir’s ambitious film but backed off. The reason behind Vijay walking out of the film was said to be unavailability of dates. Although there is no official information about Naga Chaitanya joining the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha, the social media buzz has it that this film will be his big Bollywood debut.

As per the reports, he has already reached Ladakh for shooting some of the important scenes. The actor has worked really hard on his body to fit in his character of an army man. The female lead in the film will be played by Kareena Kapoor Khan who has already completed her part of the shoot in October. Mona Singh will also play a pivotal role in the movie. Meanwhile, Aamir too is in Ladakh for the film’s shoot.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has completed the shooting of Thank You, a Vikram Kumar film. The actor is waiting for the release of his movie Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Director Sekhar Kammula will helm the movie.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya’s wife Samantha Akkineni featured in The Family Man 2, an Amazon Prime series. The star received a lot of appreciation for her work in the show as Raji.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has played various different roles in his career up till now and received appreciation for his work from the audience.

