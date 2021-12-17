Naga Chaitanya and Family Reacted Strongly to Samantha's Bold Roles, Pushpa Arrives in Cinema Halls

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is a massy entertainer custom-made for Allu Arjun’s fans, which takes a different turn with Fahadh Faasil’s entry.

Ranveer Singh’s long-pending film, 83, is a few days away from release. Ahead of its grand release, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. 83 will release in theatres worldwide on December 24.

After Samantha’s divorce, it has now come to light that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in The Family Man 2 and felt betrayed.

Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi along with Ranbir Kapoor for the movie event, sparking speculation about her flouting quarantine norms.

Varun Dhawan shared a Reel on Instagram with wife Natasha on Friday, saying that he finally managed to get her to agree to be a part of it.

