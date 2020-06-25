Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni Pose All Smiles in This Throwback Pic with Family

The Akkinenis are one of the most loved celebrity clans in Tollywood. Recently, in a social media find, we came across a major throwback during their fam-jam.

The image shows South superstar Nagarjuna in the center, flanked by son, Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law, Samantha on one side, all smiles. On the other side, we see his wife, Amala and their son, Akhil.

The photo was taken last year during Nagarjuna’s 60th birthday celebrations. The family had jetted-off to a picturesque location in Spain.

Samantha had treated fans with blockbuster photos from the gala. She had shared stunning photos of the family featuring Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and his younger brother Akhil Akkineni and herself, all in one frame. Samantha picked a stunning one-shouldered ensemble in pink colour and paired it with a cute bag.

She captioned the click as, “Nag mama says “Thankyou for all the love .. always and forever .. your blessings matter the most (sic)."

Samantha’s last big screen appearance was in BV Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby in 2019. She has several projects in her pipeline kitty including C Prem Kumar’s Jaanu remake of ’96 opposite Sharwanand.

She will soon make her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2 that features Manoj Bajpayee. The series is Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s pet project.

She will also star in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

