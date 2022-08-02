Naga Chaitanya And Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Collab? Actor Sparks Rumours With Latest Pics

Is Naga Chaitanya collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali? The Telugu actor, who will be making his debut with Laal Singh Chaddha this month, was spotted outside SLB’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chay was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of beige pants. He slipped into a white pair of shoes.

The actor sported a big smile for the cameras as he made his way out of the office. The actor waved at the paparazzi before he board his car and left from the office.

While we have our fingers crossed that Chaitanya and Bhansali do end up collaborating, we are looking forward to watching Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor plays Aamir Khan’s friend in the film. Speaking about working with Aamir, Chay told News18 Showsha, “He knows what he wants and he communicates it very clearly. And it’s our job to deliver that. Until he gets that from us, he can be a taskmaster.”

He added, “Sometimes you work with filmmakers experimenting in terms of how they want scenes to look through the process of making a film. But that’s not the case with Aamir sir. That makes it very simple for us to go back and work on what he wants. He’s very precise that way.” Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film releases on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Chaitanya has also been tackling questions about his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu through these interviews. The actors were married for four years before they separated last year. They had released a joint statement on Instagram announcing their split.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here