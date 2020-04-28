Naga Chaitanya Bakes Samantha Akkineni's Birthday Cake, See Pics

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has turned a year older on Tuesday. This time however she will not be celebrating her birthday with her loved ones actually present around since the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. However, hubby Naga Chaitanya did make the occasion very special for her by baking a cake at home. Naga Chaitanya looked up the recipe online and baked what looked like a chocolate cake from scratch.

Samantha shared adorable pictures and videos from the time Naga Chaitanya took to kitchen duties. We can see the couple's adorable pet dog Hash also looking forward to what was happening in the kitchen and accompanied Naga Chaitanya throughout the cake-baking process.

Samantha shared pics from the time on her social media handle and we are all hearts for the couple's intimate and romantic moments.

On the work front, Samantha will feature in Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2. The web series will mark her debut in the digital space as well in the Hindi film industry. The release date of The Family Man 2, which went on floors in November 2019, is yet to be announced. Samantha, post lockdown, is also set to star in a female-centric bilingual film directed by Ashwin Saravanan and co-starring Prashanth.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is on hold due to the coronavirus.

