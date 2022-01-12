Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce From Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'It Is The Best Decision'

Naga Chaitanya opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu during a recent media interaction. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation last year through an Instagram post. They shared identical posts regarding their separation. While Samantha had addressed rumours blaming her for the divorce, Chaitanya had not commented on it.

However, speaking with a few journalists during the promotions of his upcoming film Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya spoke about his and Samantha’s divorce. He said that if she is happy, then he is happy. He added that divorce was the best decision at this point.

“It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he said in Telugu, as translated by Hindustan Times.

RELATED NEWS Samantha Akkineni Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours in Social Media Post, Releases First Song of Oh Baby

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. They were together for almost four years. Announcing the news of their separation, Samantha and Chaitanya said, “After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

Although Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had not revealed the reason behind their divorce, a BollywoodLife report claimed Chaitanya’s family were not pleased with Samantha’s decision to do pursue bold roles. A source told the portal that it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha’s sex scene in The Family Man 2 and felt betrayed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.