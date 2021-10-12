Naga Chaitanya Buys New House While Samantha Akkineni Continues to Stay at Their Old Mansion

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced separation on October 2 and the estranged couple has been grabbing eyeballs ever since. It is now learned that Chaitanya has bought himself a swanky new apartment where he will be moving into soon, while Samantha will continue to use their old house, according to MIRCHI9.

As per the report, Chaitanya has purchased the new home in a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad. Reports further suggest that Chaitanya’s new house is in the Jubilee Hills area and is currently being renovated. Once the renovation work is done then only Chaitanya will be moving in there. On the other hand, Samantha will reportedly keep the Gachibowli mansion to herself.

Naga Chaitanya Makes First Appearance After Split With Samantha Akkineni at ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Event

A few days back, Naga Chaitanya had made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. He looked dapper in a beige sweater and blue denim.

Meanwhile, Samantha on Friday lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

