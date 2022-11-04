Naga Chaitanya Calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Myositis Diagnosis, Asks About Her Health: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Samantha had also hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable. Despite all of this, Chaitanya has reportedly called Samantha in the wake of her myositis diagnosis.

There were rumours doing the round that Chaitanya and his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, were planning to visit Samantha in the hospital after she recently revealed that she was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition.

However, according to a report in Gulte, quoted by FilmiBeat, Samantha is currently busy dubbing for Tamil and Telugu versions of her highly anticipated films, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is caught up with the filming of Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming movie. Although Naga Chaitanya hasn’t visited Samantha post her diagnosis, the report suggests that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had called Samantha to inquire about her health.

Earlier, a report by India Herald claimed that Nagarjuna wanted to meet Samantha in person following her diagnosis. The report mentioned that Nagarjuna has been vocal about his close bond with Samantha, regardless of her ties with the family. Given the bond, it is claimed that the Telugu superstar could fix a meeting with his former daughter-in-law.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, Samantha returned to Instagram after a prolonged break and revealed that she had been taking treatment for Myositis. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Samamtha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here