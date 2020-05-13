Naga Chaitanya Clicks Samantha Akkineni in Her Sleep, See Pic

Telugu stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are spending quarantine time with each other at their lavish home in Hyderabad. Only recently, Samantha had shared a glimpse of their residence as she showed us the in-house swimming pool with a huge mural of lord Buddha and now, Naga Chaitanya shares with us a picture of one of the bedrooms in the house.

Samantha took to social media and posted a picture of her huge bedroom in which she is taking a nap with the couple's pet dog Hash. The image seems to be clicked by Naga Chaitanya as he captures his wife resting calmly. Hash Akkineni is also seen sleeping on the far end of the huge bed. Check out a pic below.

Meanwhile, Samantha also shared a glimpse of her workout with fans amid the lockdwon. She got in touch with her trainer online and followed his workout routine at her gym set up at home.

Samantha had also expressed her desire to step out for a drive with Hash and Naga Chaitanya as she posted a throwback pic on social media. In the image, Naga Chaitanya seems ready for the couple's 'great adventure'.

