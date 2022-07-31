Naga Chaitanya Cracks Up When Asked If He, Samantha Will Reunite for Film: 'That's Gonna Be Crazy One'

Naga Chaitanya has often said that he believes his best on-screen chemistry is with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor maintained this even after they split last year. Following their divorce, it seems like a distant dream to see Chay and Samantha share the screen, especially after she said that she cannot be in the same room as him. However, it seems like Chay doesn’t mind reuniting with his ex-wife on screen.

The Thank You actor has been promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha lately. Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan starrer. During one of the interviews, he was asked if he and Samantha would share the screen anytime soon. The actor couldn’t help but laugh.

“That’s gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don’t know, only the universe knows. Let’s see,” he said while speaking with Siddharth Kannan.

While there has been a lot of attention on his personal life, Chaitanya hopes that his work comes to the forefront soon. Speaking with News18, he said, “The noise [about my personal life] is louder than for the movies I do.” But he remains unfazed with his personal life making headlines.

“It’s unfortunate but that’s the way times are right now and that’s how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it’s fine. However, it’s my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I’m hoping people accept me and they’ll start talking about my work too,” Chaitanya added.

On the work front, Chaitanya and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

