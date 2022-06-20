Naga Chaitanya Dating Major Star Sobhita Dhulipala After Split From Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Report

Naga Chaitanya has allegedly moved on from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and has a new lady love in his life. If a new report is to be believed, Chay is dating Made in Heaven and Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The news of Chaitanya’s new girlfriend comes eight months after he and Samantha announced that they’re separating.

According to a Pinkvilla source, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” the source said.

“Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies'”, the source added. Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to address the claims.

Chaitanya and Samantha were married for four years before they announced their split. The rumours of their separation began after Samantha dropped Chaitanya’s family name, Akkineni, from her name on social media handles. Rumours went wild about their possible separation when Chaitanya and Samantha finally confirmed the claims.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” their statement read.

