Naga Chaitanya Finally Reacts to His Divorce from Samantha: 'I Have Changed A Lot As A Person'

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release ‘Thank You,’ has opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021. Since then several news reports claiming various alleged reasons behind their split have emerged online.

Now, Chaitanya has spoken about his life after separation from Samantha. “During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person,” the actor was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.

There were rumours that Naga Chaitanya was reportedly unhappy with Samantha’s decision to take on bold roles. In fact, some unconfirmed reports claimed that it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni who also was not pleased with Samantha’s decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage.

Chaitanya’s statement comes shortly after Samantha opened up about their separation on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was seen correcting Karan Johar when he accidentally referred to Chaitanya as her husband instead of her ex-husband and opened up about her life after the split.

“It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects?” “Yeah, as of now, yes,” Samantha replied.

“So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Samantha sparked separation rumours after she dropped Naga Chaitanya’s family name Akkineni from her social media platforms. In October, after rumours mounted on the couple, they announced their split in a joint statement.

