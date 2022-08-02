Naga Chaitanya Fuels Sobhita Dhulipala Dating Rumours With His Epic Reaction To Her Name

Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Telugu actor, who will soon make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, was reportedly spotted spending time with the Made In Heaven star at his new home thus sparking dating rumours.

While Chaitanya is yet to address the rumours, his recent reaction when asked about Sobhita has only fuelled the dating rumours. The actor in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan was asked to share his thoughts about the actress.

Chaitanya seemed to blush and cracked up. “I’m just gonna smile,” he said, with a nod.

A few weeks ago, a Pinkvilla source claimed Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” the source said.

Amid the rumours, Chaitanya’s fans accused Samantha of allegedly “planting fake rumours” against him. The actress slammed them with a post on Twitter. Samantha urged people to “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship. She wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film releases on August 11. The actor plays Aamir’s friend in the Army in the film. Glimpses from the film show the two stars sharing a warm bond in the film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

