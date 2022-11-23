Naga Chaitanya Had No Option But To Marry Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Here's Why

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dated for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. While their love story had fans going weak on their knees, Chay once revealed that it took him seven years to woo Samantha. Speaking in an interview in the past, the Custody actor spoke about proposing to the Yashoda star. The Telugu actor told Rahul Ravindran in an interview that he had no other option but to marry him.

“Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her," he said in the interview. Later, in the same interview, Samantha said, “Naga Chaitanya was running behind many girls and my token number came only after seven years.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabu got married in October 2017 and they were married for almost four years. The couple announced their separation in October 2021. Chaitanya and Samantha issued a statement announcing their separation.

“After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Samantha and Chaitanya’s statement read.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. The first poster was released on the occasion of his birthday. Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. The actress, who is diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Myositis, is taking a break from work but has a few projects in the pipeline. These include Shakuntaalam and Kushi.

