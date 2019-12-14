Naga Chaitanya Joins Hands with Director Parasuram

Actor Naga Chaitanya has joined hands with ‘Geetha Govindam’ director Parasuram for an untitled project. The film is going to be produced by 14 Reels Productions.

The company taking to its Twitter handle shared a picture of the two along with two other people. The photo which is placed in an orange frame has #NC20 written on it. They tweeted, “Extremely delighted to announce our collaboration with @chay_akkineni garu and Parasuram garu for #NC20. More details soon!”

https://twitter.com/14ReelsPlus/status/1205751460635410434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1205751460635410434&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftimesofindia.indiatimes.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftelugu%2Fmovies%2Fnews%2Fnc20-naga-chaitanya-joins-hands-with-geetha-govindam-director-parasuram%2Farticleshow%2F72594216.cms

This film will be 30 years old actor Naga Chaitanya’s twentieth film. If speculations are to be believed this upcoming film will be the Telgu remake of successful Bollywood film Chhichhore.

The untitled film that is being produced by 14 Reel Productions is expected to being the shooting of the movie from May next year. The makers have also apparently planned to release the film by the end of 2020. Details about cast and crew are likely to be announced in near future.

As of now, Chaitanya is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s film tentatively titled as Love Story. He is paired opposite Sai Pallavi in the romantic-drama which is scheduled to release in April next year. The film will be in Telugu language.

