Naga Chaitanya Makes First Appearance After Split With Samantha Akkineni at 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Event

Actor Naga Chaitanya made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Chaitanya looked dapper in a beige sweater and blue denim.

Most Eligible Bachelor, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Vasu Varma and Bunny Vaas, will see Akhil in the role of an IT worker, whereas Pooja will portray a stand-up comedian. The trailer and songs for the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya is Nagarjuna’s son with his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. After their divorced in 1990, Nagarjuna married actress Amala in 1992. The couple welcomed Akhil in 1994.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last week in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya read.

On Friday, Samantha Akkineni responded to “false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her after she and Chaitanya announced their separation. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the 34-year-old actress wrote.

