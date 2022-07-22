Naga Chaitanya Makes Rare Statement About Ex-Wife Samantha: 'We’ve Had Some Best Love Stories Together'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were the Telugu industry’s hottest couple when they were together. Fans would rave about their chemistry on and off the screen. This is why several hearts broke when the actors announced their separation. While Samantha revealed that the split wasn’t amicable, Naga Chaitanya in a recent interview confessed that he has had one of the best on-screen chemistry with his ex-wife.

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his new movie Thank You. The film was released on Friday. As part of the promotions, Chaitanya was asked to name an actress with whom he feels he shared one of the best chemistries on screen.

Chay confessed he can’t take just one name. “I can’t pick one actress. I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story. We had great on-screen chemistry. And also Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). We’ve had some of the best love stories together,” he said in an interaction with Behindwoods.

His statements make headlines shortly after Samantha opened up about their separation on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was seen correcting Karan Johar when he accidentally referred to Chaitanya as her husband instead of her ex-husband and opened up about her life after the split.

“It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” she said. Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes.”

“So it’s not an amicable situation right now,” KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah,” she replied.

Samantha sparked separation rumours after she dropped Naga Chaitanya’s family name Akkineni from her social media platforms. In October, after rumours mounted on the couple, they announced their split in a joint statement.

