Naga Chaitanya Drops Pic With Dog He Shares With Ex Samantha, Rumoured GF Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts

Naga Chaitanya had his rumoured girlfriend, actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s attention courtesy of his latest Instagram post. The Telugu actor was overcome with emotions when he penned a long note addressing his dad, actor Nagarjuna, his mother Lakshmi Daggubati, and his dog Hash whom he shares with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor, as part of his upcoming Telugu film Thank You, took to Instagram and shared three never-before-seen pictures with his family members and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards them.

Using the hashtag ‘the magic word is thankyou’, Chaitanya wrote, “Thank you – A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough ..”

“Would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one ! Amma – for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana – for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash – for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human !” he added.

Although Sobhita did not comment on the picture, she was one of the many people who liked the post. For the unversed, Chaitanya and Sobhita’s dating rumours made the headlines last month. A source told Pinkvilla, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home and they were comfortable in each other’s company. They apparently spent time at Chay’s new house.

“Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies'”, the source added. Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to address the claims.

