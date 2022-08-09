Naga Chaitanya on Dad Nagarjuna: Happy That Laal Singh Chaddha Has Moved Him, He's a Fan of Forrest Gump​ | Exclusive

The Akkineni household has many reasons to celebrate. While Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha, Nagarjuna will mark his comeback in the Hindi film industry with Brahmastra next month after a span of 19 years.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Chay sheds light on the conversations he has been having with his dad in the past few months as both of them have been gearing up for a new journey. “When I started Laal Singh Chaddha, there wasn’t much talk about him doing Brahmastra. It eventually happened down the line, organically. We share conversations on how the working atmosphere and style are so different in Bollywood and the things that we can take back from it. We’ve been observing that things are done very differently here as compared to South,” he says.

Talking about how he wants to treat it as a learning experience, Naga explains, “At the end of the day, we’re all creators and every actor and technician has a creative method in which they like working. It’s always good to reflect on how various people approach art, and how we can pick and choose certain things and make them our own and derive our style out of them.”

Actor Aamir Khan, who plays the titular character in Laal Singh Chaddha, hosted two special screenings in Hyderabad, both of which were attended by Nagarjuna. Quiz him about his dad’s reaction on watching him in the film and Naga shares, “He really liked it. He’s a huge fan of the original one. I remember what he came out saying. He said, ‘You walk in thinking it’s a remake of Forrest Gump, but you come out with a completely different perspective’. I was really happy that the film moved him that way. He really enjoyed my character too.”

Recalling Nagarjuna’s reaction when he was first approached for the Forrest Gump (1994) adaptation, the Majili (2019) actor says, “He told me to go for it! He added that entering a new market will help me explore myself more as an actor and that I should take the fact that there are different expectations surrounding me in Bollywood in my stride. He also said to me that working with talented actors always helps one grow.”

