Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha: Hopefully People Will Start Talking About My Work Too | Exclusive

Inarguably, one of the most highly anticipated debutants of the years is Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. In the upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha, he will be seen the titular character’s best pal. And Chaitanya is elated to be kick-starting his career in Bollywood with actor Aamir Khan, one of the industry’s biggest stars.

Quiz him if Khan, known to be a perfectionist, can also be a hard task-master on set, and he says, “He knows what he wants and he communicates it very clearly. And it’s our job to deliver that. Until he gets that from us, he can be a task master.”

He adds, “Sometimes you work with filmmakers experimenting in terms of how they want scenes to look through the process of making a film. But that’s not the case with Aamir sir. That makes it very simple for us to go back and work on what he wants. He’s very precise that way.”

Ahead of the release of the film, he is equal parts excited and nervous. While he feels the box office pressure weighing on him, he believes Laal Singh Chaddha will get the ticket counters ringing like never before. “It’s a huge release! I’ll get the maximum exposure in terms of openings only because of the people I’ve associated with through the span of the project. It’s a good kind of nervousness I’m feeling. Usually when a film like this gets accepted, it’s like a tsunami that no one can stop. I’m confident that we might just achieve that,” Chaitanya states.

The Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) actor has also been in news after announcing separation with actor Samantha Prabhu. “The noise [about my personal life] is louder than for the movies I do,” he says. But he remains unfazed with his personal life making headlines. “It’s unfortunate but that’s the way times are right now and that’s how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it’s fine. However, it’s my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I’m hoping people accept me and they’ll start talking about my work too,” Chaitanya ends. ​

