Naga Chaitanya Once Stayed Up All Night Because of Affair Rumours, Know What Happened

Actor Naga Chaitanya, son of megastar Akkineni Nagarjuna, is making the headlines lately for his rumoured relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya divorced his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year in October. However, this is not the first time the actor is in news for his alleged relationships. In fact, once he was so bothered by these reports that he stayed up till dawn to talk to his father.

According to Zoom, when the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was about to make his film debut, rumours were rife about his relationship with someone. In an old interview, Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna told the Times of India, “Well, his first tryst with bad press was when he was doing his first film Josh. Someone had written about him having an affair with someone or getting drunk or some such thing… It got him worked up all night. When I woke up at 5:45 AM, he was up and waiting for me. He asked me what will happen now, what to do about it.”

The megastar then told his son that this will be his life now as he is going to be an actor. “The more popular you get, the more this will happen. So never ask me about it again.’ I think he took that advice very seriously…”

Meanwhile, Chay’s ex-wife Samantha has strongly reacted to a report that claims Naga Chaitanya’s fans are upset with her as she has allegedly been “planting fake rumours” against him. The report claims that Chaitanya’s fans believe it’s Samantha who is spreading that he is dating ‘Major’ star Sobhita Dhulipala to portray her ex-husband in a “bad light”.

Reacting to the report, Samantha has urged people to “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship. She wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.