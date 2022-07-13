Naga Chaitanya Plays Mahesh Babu Fan In Thank You; Watch Him Unveil SVP Star’s-Cut out in Leaked Clip

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has been shooting for his upcoming film Thank You in the East Godavari district for the past few weeks. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is gearing up for the release of Thank You. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor has revealed that he plays a Mahesh Babu fan for a certain period in the movie. In one of his interviews as part of the promotions, Chaitanya revealed that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the college portion of the movie.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Naga Chaitanya answered a question about his character’s affection with Mahesh Babu. He said, “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas has evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

Meanwhile, a video from the film sets has found its way to the internet. In the leaked clip, Naga Chaitanya can be seen climbing up a huge cut-out of Mahesh Babu. He unveils the cut-out and goes crazy along with the fans, who are standing below.

Watch the video here:

Here we Goo.. A special edit

Don't miss the end.. Pothineni Ram Babu MaheshBabu fans President Jai Babu Jai Jai Babu ✊✊✊#SarkaruVaariPaata @Urstrulymahesh #Thankyouthemovie @chay_akkineni pic.twitter.com/UsPwQNonFY — Yaswanth k❤️ (@khalejaYaswanth) March 8, 2021

Mahesh Babu’s still is from his superhit film Okkadu, which was released in 2003. According to reports, the film’s story is set in the early 2000s with Naga Chaitanya playing a hockey player.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Naga Chaitanya from the sets of Thank You. In one of the photos, the cinematographer called Naga Chaitanya’s smile mesmerising and referred to him as a kid.

This kids smile is mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/U6r45h8DAh — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) March 6, 2021

In another clip from the pre-release event of the movie, Chaitanya said the Mahesh Babu reference will serve as a very good high point for fans.

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he’s plays a key role. Chaitanya had joined the team as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. The movie will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and will show him as the titular character’s close friend.

