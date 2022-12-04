Naga Chaitanya Proves He's Ultimate Boyfriend Material As He Plates Up Sushi In Kitchen; Watch

A new video of Naga Chaitanya cooking has surfaced online in which he was seen showing off his skills in the kitchen. The actor, who owns his own order-to-deliver restaurant in Hyderabad, collaborated with a food influencer on Instagram to take fans inside his restaurant’s kitchen when he got his hands into the rice bowl to plate up some mouthwatering sushi.

The Thank You actor admitted that he has never plated sushi before and his preparation of the Japanese dish might end up looking like biryani. However, with the guidance of the chef, the actor did not shy away from the challenge and prepared the perfect serving of sushi. Chaitanya was evidently proud of his preparation.

Watch the video below:

Besides trying his hand at cooking, the actor revealed that the idea of starting the pan Asia delivery-only restaurant Shoyu came into being during the lockdown. He revealed that he noticed people ordering in and enjoying food at the convenience of their homes. The reason he chose to curate the menu as pan Asia was his love for Japanese. Chaitanya revealed he would hunt for Japanese restaurants in every city he would visit. While his restaurants serve Japanese, he confessed the dishes have been modified keeping the Indian palette in mind.

On the acting front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. The first poster was released on the occasion of his birthday last month. Director Venkat Prabhu, who has helmed this Naga Chaitanya-starrer made the revelation by sharing the poster on his official Twitter handle. “Let’s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro. Chay Akkineni, let the hunt begin!” read his intriguing tweet.

The poster shows Naga Chaitanya, in a fierce avatar. The interesting frame captures our favourite Chay, wearing a police uniform. He is surrounded by a group of policemen, who throng him from all sides, pointing guns at him.

