Naga Chaitanya Recalls People Walked Out of Theatres Midway Through His Debut Film: 'That Hit Me Hard'
Naga Chaitanya Recalls People Walked Out of Theatres Midway Through His Debut Film: 'That Hit Me Hard'

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 09:11 IST

Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Josh. Even though the film reported good numbers on its opening day, it eventually failed at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya has worked in several superhit Telugu movies. He made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Josh. Even though the film started well and reported good numbers on its opening day, it eventually failed at the box office. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya talked about the same and recalled an incident when he saw people walking out of theatres midway through his debut movie. The actor further mentioned that the incident not only hit him hard but also left him scared.

“For my first film Josh, I went to the theatre and of course, it was brilliant when it opened but it didn’t do too well. Towards the end of the film, people started getting up and walking out and that hit me hard. I was like ‘I am here to entertain people and I am not able to do that’. That experience scarred me but it also taught me a lot. After that film, I have never gone back to the theatre to experience that because I just have that memory in my head but I do want to break it one day,” he told Mashable India.

