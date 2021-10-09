Naga Chaitanya Remains Mature in First Public Appearance After Divorce, Hina Khan Writes About 'Break up'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and popular TV actor Hina Khan has achieved great success in her professional life and has also been quite open about her personal life. Hina has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for a very long time. Rocky, too, is often seen spending time with Hina and her family. However, a recent post shared by Hina has caused a lot of confusion in people’s minds about her relationship with Rocky.

Read: Hina Khan Shares Social Media Post About ‘Break up’, Fans Speculate on Her Love Life with Rocky Jaiswal

Naga Chaitanya joined Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde at the promotional event of their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. This is the first time he appeared in public after announcing divorce from Samantha. Reports say he remained calm and mature during the press address.

Read: Naga Chaitanya Makes First Appearance After Split With Samantha Akkineni at ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Event

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has emerged victorious twice in his battle against obesity. Recently, he had candidly opened up about how he has worked doubly hard to achieve a magnificent physical transformation that has become the talk of the town. Arjun calls himself a “work in progress" due to his resilience to win over his health and it looks like a fan, who is also struggling with obesity, has got inspired reading about his life. A fan, who goes by the name of Sakshi, wrote a handwritten letter thanking the actor for sharing his fitness journey.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Fan Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Actor for Being Vocal About His Obesity Battle

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Saturday completed shooting for his upcoming film Adipurush. The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil".

Read: ‘Raavan’ Saif Ali Khan Finishes Filming for Adipurush, See Pics

Ranveer Singh takes to the basketball court this time to show off his ripped physique and sporting abilities.

Read: Ranveer Singh Shoots Hoops Showing off His Abs, Internet is Sweating

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.