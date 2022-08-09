Naga Chaitanya Reveals His Arm Tattoo is His and Samantha's Wedding Date, Asks Fans Not to Copy

Naga Chaitanya, who separated from ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year, opened up about the tattoo he has on his arm and revealed what it means. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor shared the meaning behind his arm tattoo and asked his fans not to copy it. The actor said that his morse code tattoo contains his and ex-wife Samantha's wedding date. Chaitanya even stated that he has not thought about removing the tattoo after their divorce yet.

Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knots in 2017 but parted ways after four years of marriage. In October last year, the two shared a joint statement announcing their separation. Recently on Koffee With Karan, Samantha said that she is not on amicable terms with the actor.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya spoke about his tattoo while recounting a crazy fan interaction. “I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that,” said the actor.

When asked if he had considered removing or changing the tattoo, Chaitanya replied, “No, I haven't thought about it, it's fine.”

The actor currently has a tattoo of two arrows on his arm, which he got with Samantha. The actress, on the other hand, had got 'Chay' inked on the right side of her rib and YMC on her nape. YMC are the initials of her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave, which featured her opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Chaitanya had a wedding in Goa according to Hindu rituals on October 6 in 2017. They also had a Christian wedding the next day.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan with the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya will appear as Aamir's military friend Balaraju. The film is slated to release on August 11 in theatres.

