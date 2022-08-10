Naga Chaitanya Reveals What His Reaction Will Be If He Meets Samantha Now: 'I Will Give Her...'

During her appearance on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a shocking revelation that things were not amicable between her and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She said, “If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.”

Now, in a new interview, Naga Chaitanya has responded to what his reaction would be if he were to meet Samantha now. “I will say hi and give her a hug,” Chaitanya said.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock. Chaitanya recently opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split.

Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

“My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully,” he added.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan with the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Chaitanya will appear as Aamir’s military friend Balaraju. The film is slated to release on August 11 in theatres.

