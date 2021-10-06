Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Love Story’ Collects Rs 32 Cr in 11 Days

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Telugu film ‘Love Story’ has collected Rs 32 crore worldwide in 11 days of its theatrical release. The film released on September 24 is all set to emerge as the highest box office grosser post the second wave of coronavirus. Helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, romantic drama ‘Love Story’ has Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas as producers. The film had collected close to 10 crores worldwide on the first day of its release.

The area wise break up of ‘Love Story’ in two Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Nizam: 11.79 crores

Seeded: 4.17 crore

Uttarandhra: 2.85 crore

East: 1.56 crore

West: 1.31 crore

Guntur: 1.47 crore

Krishna: 1.33 crore

Nellore: 0.83 crore

Film collection:

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana: 25.31 crore

Rest of India: 1.94 crore

Overseas: 4.92 crore

World Wide First Weekend Collections: 32.12 crore

The release of ‘Love story’ was postponed for more than a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was initially scheduled to release on April 2, 2020. First, it was postponed to Jan 2021 and then again due to the second wave. The film got released on September 24, 2021. The collections have proved that a large number of film-loving audience is rushing to the theatres to watch the film.

The romantic drama has received rave reviews from critics, as well as, the audience worldwide. It seems that the performance of lead actors and the film’s gripping narration, dance number, songs, music, well-crafted storyline, and chemistry have truly impressed people.

Besides lead actors, the film features many others in pivotal roles, including Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Satyam Rajesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao, and Thagubothu Ramesh. The songs and background music of the film have been composed by Pawan Ch. All the songs of the movie are topping musical charts in Marathi songs categories.

