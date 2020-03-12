English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Starrer Love Story’s Song Ay Pilla Out Now

Love Story is helmed by Sekhar and produced by Ram Mohan Rao. The project went on the floors last September and it will hit the cinemas in summer 2020.

The pairing of South stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film Love Story has already garnered immense excitement among fans. The makers have released the complete track from the film titled Ay Pilla after they unveiled its musical preview on Valentine’s Day.

The track that showcases stills from the film and the magical chemistry of the lead pair is keeping fans charmed. The music has been composed by the record label Aditya Music.

The song has been rendered by Haricharan with Nakul Abhayankar along with Hiral. The lyrics to the soulful tracks have been penned by Chaithanya Pingali. Pawan Ch debuts as a music director for the film.

Love Story is helmed by Sekhar and produced by Ram Mohan Rao. The project went on the floors last September and according to various reports will hit the cinemas in summer 2020.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the director Sekhar Kammula opened up about the film saying that it is a typical love story with a strong conflict point. “The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing,” he was quoted as saying.

Chaitanya’s last movie outing was Majili, co-starring wife Samantha. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Suriya’s NGK.

