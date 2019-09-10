Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's New Film Launched in Hyderabad

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya and Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a light-hearted entertainer which will be directed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The muhurat shot for the yet-untitled film was clapped on September 9 on the lead pair in Hyderabad while the regular shoot is all set to kick-off.

According to a report in TOI, the film is slated to be a romantic drama and is being produced by Narayandas K. Narang and P Rammohan on Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas and will be presented under Sekhar’s Amigos Creations.

Turns out, Sekhar Kammula had started on a youthful entertainer following Fidaa, but the project, starring newcomers, was shelved midway since the 47-year-old director felt that the script was not up to the mark, TOI revealed.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are coming together for the first time on the big screen. On the work front, 27-year-old Pallavi is playing the role of a jilted lover in Venu Udugula's period drama Virata Parvam 1992. The film will see Rana Daggubati as the protagonist and will also feature Nandita Das in a pivotal role.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Venky Mama. The film is an Indian Telugu-language drama, produced by D. Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions banner and directed by K. S. Ravindra. The film will also star Venkatesh Daggubati in a pivotal role.

