Naga Chaitanya Talks About Break-Ups and Moving On In Old Interview, Video Goes Viral

An old video of Naga Chaitanya from one of his 2016 interviews is going viral on social media in which the actor can be heard talking about relationships, break-ups and moving on. The clip begins with Naga talking about how every break-up makes one a mature person. He then adds how it only helps one in learning from whatever he has done in the past.

“Every break-up and every relationship makes you a mature person. If you take the good from it and keep progressing, if you keep learning from your mistakes, I think you reach a place where…now I am clear. It (relationships and breakups) helped me as a person and also in my approach and in my maturity. I am very happy I had all of it,” Naga Chaitanya can be heard saying in the video.

This comes just a few days after the reports of Chaitanya and Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines. It all started after Pinkvilla cited a source who claimed, “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.”

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the two actors parted ways in October last year. Back then, Chaitanya and Samantha issued a joint statement and urged everyone for privacy. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” their statement read.

